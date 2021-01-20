Youth crushed to death in Malappuram as lorry moves during repair work.

In an unfortunate occurrence, a youth who was an employee of an electric shop was crushed to death after getting trapped between a lorry and a coconut tree.

Purathoor Edakkanad native Akash (18) was killed in this unbelievable accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Akash started his job at the electric shop near the Kiran petrol pump just a week back. The lorry rolled forward while Akash was fixing the vehicle. He was caught between the lorry and the coconut tree.

He was rushed to Kodakkal Mission hospital. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kottakkal as the injuries were critical. However, he passed away later. The body placed in the mortuary will be handed over to relatives after conducting the Covid test and post-mortem at Tirur district hospital. Akash’s mother is Seena and he has a sister.