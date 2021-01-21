Bhutan becomes first country to receive Covid vaccines from India….

New Delhi: 1,50,000 doses of Covid vaccine have arrived in Bhutan on an Indian Air Force AN32 aircraft. The vaccine was administered by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. India has given Bhutan Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute. In addition to Bhutan, India sends vaccines to five other countries: Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

After receiving the vaccine, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said it was a gift from a loyal friend who had been with Bhutan for decades. Despite the challenges, India delivered vaccines. He said it was great to be ready to share the vaccines with other countries even before their own needs were met. This is the best example of philanthropy. It reflects the sincerity of India. He added that the people of Bhutan would be grateful to India.