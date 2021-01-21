Burning price for foreign vaccines, meager price for Indian vaccine; This is the strength of Make in India….

India will be the only country to provide Covid vaccine to the people of the country at a nominal cost. The distribution of the vaccine, which started on January 14, is a relief to the people of India. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech charges Rs 295 per dose of Covid vaccine. The central government has placed an order for 55 lakh Covaxin.

The Covid vaccine, developed by the Serum Institute and the University of Oxford, costs Rs 200. The first 10 crore dose of Covishield will be given to the government at low cost. In addition to Covishield and Covaxin, vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies will soon be available.

The market price of Covid vaccines in India is as follows: Covishield is currently the lowest priced vaccine available. Covaxin will be charged Rs 206 each in the first phase and Rs 295 later. But the price of foreign vaccines is increasing. According to national reports, the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine costs Rs 1,431. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for Rs 734, the sinopharm vaccine will be priced at Rs 5,650. The moderna vaccine will be available for between Rs 2,348 and Rs 2,715. The Novavax dose will be priced at Rs 1,114.