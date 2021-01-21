Five lakh doses of Covid vaccines from China to Pakistan…

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that China will deliver five lakh doses of Covid vaccine. Qureshi himself made the revelation in a video message after a phone conversation with Chinese envoy Wang Yi. Qureshi also said that Wang Yi had told him to send a Pakistani plane to China to export the vaccine. The vaccine from China will reach Pakistan by January 31.

“China has promised to supply five lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Pakistan by January 31. China has suggested sending a plane from Pakistan to deliver the vaccine. The first batch of vaccine will be free. This is a great help to the country. This is a sign of good relations between the two countries and we owe it to ourselves,” Qureshi said in the video.

Pakistan will get China’s sinopharm vaccine. The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved by the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority. Pakistan needs at least 11 lakh doses of vaccine. Qureshi said China had announced that the full dose would be given by the end of February.

Covid has so far been confirmed for 5.2 lakh people in Pakistan. 11,157 deaths have also been confirmed.

Qureshi said the collaboration would continue in the future and that he had discussed with Wang Yi about the production of Sinopharm vaccine by Cansino Biologics in Pakistan.