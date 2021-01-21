Huge explosion in Madrid; three killed

At least three people died yesterday when a huge explosion tore through a building in Madrid, with officials authenticating it was generated by a gas leak.

Photographs from the scene revealed the walls on the top four or five storeys of the residential building in the heart of the La Latina neighborhood had been blown out, with huge volumes of rubble spreading far and wide.

Government representative Jose Manuel Franco told media that the blast happened as a team of workmen was fixing the building’s boiler. Among the ones killed are an 85-year-old woman, a man whose age was not immediately clear, and the third victim still “under the rubble” and not recognized. Another 11 people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

In spite of the intensity of the blast, no one was hurt in the elderly care home next door, nor in an adjacent school where a huge amount of rubble fell into the playground while the children were inside the classrooms.

Yesterday was the first day the schools reopened after a nine-day closure because of the heaviest snowfall in Madrid in 50 years. Along the street, at least 15 cars were severely damaged by the force of the explosion