India emerging as a new power in the eyes of the world; 92 countries have approached India for Covid vaccine….

New Delhi: The spread of the corona virus, which has terrorized the entire world, is under control. The country has been injecting the Covid vaccine with priority groups since last Saturday. But only minor side effects have been reported. So far, 92 countries have approached India for the Covid vaccine. Countries including Bolivia and the Dominican Republic have also approached India for the vaccine.

According to the news agency, vaccines made in India are considered to have fewer side effects, prompting many countries to use them. The vaccine has already been given to neighboring Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh. Vaccines for Myanmar and the Seychelles will arrive there on Friday. The vaccine will be sent to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.