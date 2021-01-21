Kerala; Vaccination will reach the public only after Onam

The countrywide vaccination drive amongst healthcare workers (HCWs) has given a ray of hope that the spread of the coronavirus may finally come to an end in India. Now the common man is in curiosity as to when they will be vaccinated.

The health experts of Kerala but suggested that at the present pace of the vaccination drive, the vaccines will reach the common public only post-Onam in the state. And to cover 60% of the population, it may take a year or two, based on the doses that reach the state.

If everything goes well, then the common man will start getting immunized after August and the vaccination drive may go past 2021. However, a lot will depend on how quickly and in how much quantity the vaccines are made available to the state.

“Given that the state has set aside only four days a week for vaccination, Kerala has to deliver at least 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day to cover 60% of the population in two years. For it to vaccinate at least 60% of the population in one year, the daily doses should reach 2 lakh,” stated the health economist Rijo M John.