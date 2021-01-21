Pakistan violates ceasefire along the border; one jawan killed

Srinagar: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the border. One jawan was martyred in the attack. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A soldier was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to the injuries.

In its statement, the Army further said, “Indian Army troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Hav Nirmal Singh of 10 JAK RIF was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.” The Army also said, “Hav Nirmal Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”

