People with these 5 health problems should not be vaccinated….

The official guidelines came in the wake of the question whether the Covid vaccine is acceptable to all. Guidelines issued by Covishield and Covaxin warn people with severe allergies not to get the Covid vaccine.

Precautions are recommended for those who are allergic to any medicine, food or vaccine. People with severe allergies such as anaphylaxis should not take the Covid vaccine. Pregnant and lactating mothers as well as those planning to become pregnant soon should seek the opinion of the vaccinator before receiving the vaccine.

People who use immunosuppressive drugs and are immunocompromised are warned not to take covaxin. Immunosuppressive drugs are used by cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and by HIV-positive patients. Therefore, they also need to see a health professional.

Covaxin should not be taken by people taking medication for blood clots or those with bleeding problems. People with such health problems can get the vaccine if they find it effective after consulting the vaccinator. Those who have received other covid vaccines should not take both vaccines. The second dose should be avoided if there is a significant allergy after receiving the first dose.