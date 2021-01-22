COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 6000 range; increases tension in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6753 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 1018, Kozhikode 740, Pathanamthitta 624, Malappuram 582, Kottayam 581, Kollam 573, Thrissur 547, Thiruvananthapuram 515, Alappuzha 409, Kannur 312, Palakkad 284, Wayanad 255, Idukki 246 and Kasaragod 67.

A person from the UK has been confirmed to have a genetically modified virus. The virus was confirmed in a 34-year-old man from Kannur. With this, the genetically modified virus was detected in a total of 10 people.

During the last 24 hours, 58,057 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.63%. A total of 91,48,957 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.