Health Minister to resign. Spain faces new challenges amidst the pandemic!!!!

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will resign next week to campaign in regional elections in Catalonia, an official from his party. By Thursday of next week at 12 midnight, he will have given up his portfolio. Illa, who has supervised Spain’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, had said he would resign when campaigning started for the election, which is set to take place on Feb. 14.

Spain has been routinely reporting record daily coronavirus infections since the end of December, but a top health official said the recent surge appeared to be stabilizing. In spite of the optimism, the nationwide number of the virus as measured over the past 14 days reached a new high of 796 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday from 736 cases the previous day.

Simon warned that demand on hospitals would likely continue into at least the next week. The latest numbers brought the combined total of coronavirus cases in Spain to 2,456,675, while the death toll increased by 404 to 55,041.