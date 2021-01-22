Massive fire breaks out in Delhi

A fire broke out at the sales tax building at New Delhi’s ITO . The fire has been extinguished by fire tenders within 10 minutes. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire occurred at 8.30 am on Friday.
The preliminary investigation suggests that he fire could have been caused due to short circuit. The authority has started a probe to ascertain the exact cause.
Delhi: Fire breaks out in a building in ITO area, at least 3 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WwPtP0W7Nl
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021
