DH Latest NewsDelhiLatest News

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi

Jan 22, 2021, 09:57 am IST

A fire broke out at the sales tax building at New Delhi’s ITO . The fire has been extinguished by fire tenders within 10 minutes. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire occurred at 8.30 am on Friday.

The preliminary investigation suggests that he fire could have been caused due to short circuit. The authority has started a probe to ascertain the exact cause.

Tags
Jan 22, 2021, 09:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button