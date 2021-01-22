Mosque set up a gymnasium for women

A mosque has set up a gymnasium in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad with the aim of providing health care to women living in nearby slums. This is the first such wellness center in the state. Mosque officials have hired a female trainer, health counselors, and a physician to assist women arriving at the gym.

There will be two sessions a day for exercise. Based on a survey of women in slum areas of Hyderabad, the church authorities have decided to start a health care center for women. “The key components of the NCD program at the mosque clinic-cum-gym are risk assessment, counseling on diet and exercise and screening for renal, liver and eye issues. Trained and professional counselors are part of the clinic,” said HHF managing trustee Mujtaba Hasan Askari.