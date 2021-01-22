Narcotics Control Bureau busted international drug racket: Seized heroin worth Rs.1000 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug racket in Chennai. NCB has also seized about 100 kg of heroin worth Rs. 1000 crores in the international market. NCB has arrested 2 Sri Lankan Tamils in relation with the case. The arrested were identified as Nawas and Mohamed Afnas.

The agency claimed that the racket has its network spread across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Australia. The arrested were living in Chennai by concealing their real identities.

Earlier in November last year, the NCB has seized 95.87 kg of heroin, 18.32 kg of methamphetamine from a Sri Lankan fishing vessel . The NCB has also arrested six Sri Lankans were arrested and also recovered five pistols and magazines from them.