Northern Ireland extends lockdown for four more weeks!!! Know more…

The British region of Northern Ireland announced on Thursday its decision to extend the Covid-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks which dates to March 5 and its deputy first minister stated that the measures might have to be prolonged again.

Northern Ireland started with a six-week-long lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars, and restaurants.

“It’s an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that,” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told at a press meet. He added that the covid precautionary measures would be examined on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be continued until Easter, which falls in early April.