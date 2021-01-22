Northern Ireland extends lockdown for four more weeks!!! Know more…

The British region of Northern Ireland announced on Thursday its decision to extend the Covid-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks which dates to March 5 and its deputy first minister stated that the measures might have to be prolonged again.
Northern Ireland started with a six-week-long lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars, and restaurants.
“It’s an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that,” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told at a press meet. He added that the covid precautionary measures would be examined on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be continued until Easter, which falls in early April.
