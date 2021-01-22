DH Latest NewsDH NEWSHealth & FitnessDiseases & RemediesLife StyleHealth

Northern Ireland extends lockdown for four more weeks!!! Know more…

Jan 22, 2021, 09:23 am IST

The British region of Northern Ireland announced on  Thursday its decision to extend the  Covid-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks which dates to March 5 and its deputy first minister stated that the measures might have to be prolonged again.

Northern Ireland started with a six-week-long lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars, and restaurants.

It’s an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that,” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told at a press meet. He added that the covid precautionary measures would be examined on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be continued until Easter, which falls in early April.

