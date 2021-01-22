R.J.D. Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is reportedly in critical condition at the RIMS Hospital in Ranchi. He was admitted to RIMS on Thursday evening due to deteriorating health. Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad, has also been arrived in the hospital.

He has been diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a team of doctors of the RIMS. Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are likely to visit the jailed leader, who will undergo high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) test and other diagnostic tests. Tejashwi Yadav said his father has tested negative for Covid-19 but reports of some other tests are awaited. “My brother, mother and I will go to Ranchi to see him,” he had said.