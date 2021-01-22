Six buried alive as roof of mine collapses

At least six people are buried alive as roof of a closed mica mine collapsed. The accident took place in a closed mine in a deep forest area in Koderma wildlife sanctuary, near Phulwaria village in Koderma district, Jharkhand on Thursday night. The people were collecting mica scraps from the mine.

Two people had been recovered. The rescued were identified as Rajesh Singh Ghatwar and Sanjay Singh Ghatwar. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The rescue operation to rescue people buried under debris is progressing. The others were identified as Mahendra Das, Chandan Das, Lakhan Das, Parwati Devi.