Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu teaser released. Watch here!!!

Pitta Kathalu the new Telugu Anthology by filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin, and Sankalp Reddy comes together to narrate stories about clearly bold women

The teaser of Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in Telugu was released and was shared on the official Twitter handle of Netflix India. “Samayam vachesindi. Our first Telugu language Original is heading your way, take a peek .”They wrote.

The anthology will be starred by a huge range of actresses Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, and Sanjith Hegde. The film will be released on February 19 on Netflix.

Watch the teaser here: