“Women personnel” to be included in specialised jungle warfare commando force, CoBRA

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF is regarding the ordination of women group in its functional jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, force chief AP Maheshwari said. Ten Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units with around 12,000 personnel were proposed under the CRPF in 2009 for initiating intelligence-based jungle warfare procedures.

“We are positively acceding initiating women in the CoBRA,” Mr. Maheshwari said while a press conference in Delhi. The majority of CoBRA teams are stationed in several Maoist violence-affected states and a few are based in the northeastern states under counter-insurgency movements.

Troops recruited in CoBRA units have to face severe mental and physical parameters. The Central Reserve Police Force has had women personnel in warfare since 1986 when its first ‘Mahila’ battalion was proposed. It has six such units now. The force, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country’s largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security combat unit.