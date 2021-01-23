Biden nominee Austin confirmed as defense secretary.

The U.S. Senate on Friday announced President Joe Biden’s nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, will serve as Secretary of Defense. He will be the first Black American in the role. The vote was an unbelievable 93-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more than the simple majority needed.

Lawmakers from both parties stated they were pleased that Austin would be assigned to lead the Pentagon just two days after Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday. General Austin is an exceptionally qualified leader with a long and distinguished career in the U.S. military.

Senator Jack Reed, the incoming Democratic chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, perceived the wide range of hurdles facing the country which including the coronavirus pandemic and competition with China and Russia. The members of Congress on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a reservation that allotted Austin to lead the Pentagon even though he had not completed the needed seven-year waiting period since leaving the uniformed services, a law meant to enforce civilian control of the armed forces.