Border Row: India, China to hold 9th round of military talks on Sunday

The 9th round talks between India and China to resolve the border dispute will be held on Sunday, 24 January. The 9th round of corps commander level military talks will be held at Moldo, which is opposite the Chushul sector on the Indian side of the border. on 9.30 am. The last talk between the two countries was held in November 6, 2020.

A Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue. “India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. India and China also agreed to have another round of meeting soon”, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).