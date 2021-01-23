BSF detected underground tunnel along international border in Kashmir

Border Security Force (BSF) has detected an underground tunnel in the International Border in jammu and Kashmir. This is the second tunnel detected in Kashmir in the last 10 days. This is also fourth in the past six months along the IB in Samba and Kathua districts and 10th in the past decade. BSF soldiers has detected the underground tunnel in Kathua district. The tunnels were used by Pakistan based terrorists to infiltrate into India.

The BSF had launched an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost Pansar area of Hiranagar sector. The tunnel is 150-metre-long and with a depth of about 30 feet and three feet diameter. The tunnel starts from the Pakistan side of the border. On January 13, a 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.