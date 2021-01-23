Country bans non-essential travel until March

Another European country has decided to impose a travel ban to contain the spread of coronavirus. Belgium has decided to ban non-essential trips in and out of the country. This was announced by Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium.

The ban on all non-essential travel will begin on 27 January and will will run to March 1. The ban will apply to land, sea and air travel but will not affect cross-border workers or those with overriding health or family reasons.

“As of January 27, recreational and tourist travel is prohibited. This applies to travel from or to our country. Foreign nationals entering our country for professional reasons will have to show a double test: a negative PCR test on departure and a negative PCR test on arrival,” said Alexander De Croo on a press conference.

“Non-medical contact professions can only reopen at the earliest from February 13, under the condition that the epidemiological situation improves compared to the current situation, and the evaluation will be made in the Consultation Committee on February 5,” he said.

Earlier many other European countries has imposed lockdown and travel restrictions. The European Union has blocked all but freight or voyagers on essential trips from entering the region from Britain.