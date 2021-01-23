Covid-19 Updates: 3566 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

3566 new cases of coronavirus cases were reported along with 4, 051 recoveries along with 7 deaths in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE. The ministry has also conducted 174,172 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases has surged to 274,376. The overall recoveries has mounted to 247,318. Death toll rises to 783. Till now 24.2 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

The ministry has vaccinated 87,720 residents against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Till now 2.42 million people were vaccinated in the country. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 24.54. The UAE’s vaccine administration rate is the second highest globally after Israel.