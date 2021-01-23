Covid vaccine; Bangladesh PM Hasina showers PM Narendra Modi with gratitude.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has acknowledged PM Narendra Modi for gifting over two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh. India on Thursday formally delivered over 2 million doses of domestically produced Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh. The vaccines were given at a critical time when the number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh is rising.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the vaccine (batch) as a gift,” Hasina spoke at an online international conference conducted on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the University of Dhaka on Thursday. She said the government has already outlined how it would progress with the vaccine, the Dhaka Tribune reported. “We have taken all the steps to face the Covid-19 situation in the country,” Hasina said.

Bangladesh is also set to buy 3 crore doses of India-made coronavirus on top of the current delivery of vaccines. Hasina expects the vaccine that Bangladesh obtained from India would reach by January 25-26, the report said. Bangladesh has so far registered 7,966 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, while the total number of infections has risen to over 530,270.