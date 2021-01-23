Emirates Airlines suspends more flights

UAE based airline company, Emirates Airlines has suspended more flight services. The Dubai based airline company has announced the temporary suspension of flights to Copenhagen. The flight service was suspended as per the instructions from Denmark government.

Emirates Airlines announced that passengers holding tickets on flight EK 151 with final destination to Copenhagen between Jan22 to 26 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. However, flights returning to the UAE from the Danish capital are still on as scheduled.

“Customers booked for travel on flight EK 152 from Copenhagen during this period will be accepted for travel.” said an advisory issued by the company.