Famous television host Larry King passes away at 87

Washington: Renowned radio and television presenter Larry King has died at the age of 87. The death occurred early Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was reportedly admitted to the hospital with Covid infection. Larry had been suffering from health problems for a long time. In 2019, he suffered a serious stroke. He was also a diabetic.

Larry was a giant in the American radio-television-digital scene. During his 63-year career, he has interviewed many world-renowned leaders, film stars, and politicians. Larry was born on November 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of a Russian-Jewish couple. He began his career in 1957 as a disc jockey at a Miami radio station. He then joined CNN in 1985. Larry King Live, which aired on CNN from 1985 to 2010, had fans all over the world. Larry has interviewed all US presidents in power, from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.