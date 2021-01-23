Inhuman Burning Tyre Attack; Elephant dies, two held!!!!

An elephant has died near Ooty due to critical bleeding caused by a flaming tyre flung at it by local residents on January 8. Two days after its death, Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested two locals in this connection.

According to a senior forest official, the elephant was attacked on January 8 after it had destroyed a luxury car parked at Mavanahalla near Masinagudi. A video of the attack appeared on social media, following which an investigation was carried out. “They threw a tyre filled with kerosene at the elephant, which was already being treated by the forest department for a deep back injury,” he said. The flaming tyre had damaged the ear lobe leading to severe bleeding. There were efforts to save the animal but it died on January 19. Similar incidents are increasing in the Mudumalai region.

An autopsy report revealed that it had severe injuries on the back and burn injuries on the ear. Two persons were arrested today and sent for remand. The arrested have been recognized as Reymond Mallan Malcolm (28) and Prasath Sugumaran (36). According to local residents, the elephant was attacked after it came close to a resort run by Malcolm.