MoU, to develop ‘country’s biggest’ logistics park, signed.

The Gujarat government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ Limited for building India’s biggest multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar, near Sanand in Ahmedabad, an official release announced. The park, spread across 1,450 acres, will captivate an investment of Rs 50,000 crore while rendering direct and indirect employment to 25,000 people.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister (CM) and Department of Industries and Mines, MK Das, and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of CM Vijay Rupani. The CM said this park will be directly connected with Dedicated Freight Corridor and all major ports. It is in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and will make businesses in Gujarat, more competitive globally. The park will give direct and indirect employment to more than 25,000 people. With a dedicated air cargo complex, the park will give direct air, rail, and road connectivity to the people in the state.

The air cargo terminal will hold a 4.6-km runway, which will be competent in handling large carrier vehicles like airplanes. It will also present a global platform for the local export and import market. A rail freight terminal will also be built. This will be directly connected to the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. A warehouse zone will be built in an area of 90 lakh square feet which will accommodate an air freight station, grade-A warehouse, cold storage, etc. It further said that construction will begin within six months after receiving necessary statutory approvals. The entire project will be completed in a phase-wise manner by 2023.