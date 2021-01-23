SpiceJet launches new domestic flight service

Budget air carrier in India, SpiceJet has launched a new domestic flight service. The airline company has started a new flight service between Delhi and Sikkim. The service started from Saturday, 23 January.

Earlier, SpiceJet had operated a flight service connecting Kolkata and Pakyong airport in Sikkim. The service was stopped in June 2019 due to bad weather conditions and technical problems. Commercial flight operations to the tabletop airport airport started in October 2018.

The airport, built by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crore, is located at a height of 4,646 feet and is one of the five highest airports in the country.