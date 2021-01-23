Tourist killed, another injured in quad bike crash in UAE

An European tourist was killed and his friend was injured after their quad bike flipped over multiple times off a sandy hill in UAE. The accident took place at Al Badayer in Sharjah. The European woman who drove the quad bike was died on the spot. Her friend was rescued by the Sharjah police.

As per police, they were riding the bike on a on a sandy hill, when they lost control over it. The bike fell on their bodies as they were flung to the bottom of the hill.

This is the second such accident in Al Badayer this month. Last week, three Arabs were injured in a quad bike crash.