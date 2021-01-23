Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches mobile app

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched the ‘Union Budget’ mobile app ahead of the Union Budget. The app has been launched to provide quick access to budget information. The information will come to Apple after the budget presentation. The Finance Ministry said that everyone can use the mobile app without any complications.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion. The Center had earlier said that the current budget was paperless in the context of Corona. The mobile app has been developed with this in mind. It will take a lot of staff to print the budget document. It is dangerous for employees to work together in a press for 14 days to print a budget document in a corona context. It is with this in mind that restrictions are imposed.