Vijay Mallya approaches the UK court; seeks ways to stay back.

Vijay Mallya has appealed to Home Secretary Priti Patel for “another route” to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoon’s attorney representing him in bankruptcy processes in the High Court of London affirmed during a remote hearing on Friday.

The 65-year-old businessman, whose legal challenge to the Indian government’s extradition request was turned down at the Supreme Court level in the UK last year, remains in Britain on bail until Patel signs off on the order for him to be deported to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering related to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The UK Home Office has so far only stated on background that a confidential legal process remains ongoing before the extradition order can be executed.

This had raised widespread thought that Mallya had tried refuge in the UK, details of which are neither confirmed nor denied by the Home Office in Britain while an appeal is pending. It is likely that the attempt is to an asylum route which, according to legal experts, would base upon whether Mallya petitioned for asylum prior to the extradition request or after.

The remote hearing in the commercial division of the High Court in London was to confirm whether the court can approve substantial sums towards Mallya’s living expenses and legal fees from the disposal of a French luxury property Le Grand Jardin last year. The money is held in the UK’s Court Funds Office (CFO) as part of bankruptcy procedures brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) in chase of unpaid loans.