Warnings to Trump posted on Iran’s supreme leader’s Twitter account.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali, Khamenei’s office has posted a photomontage of the former US President Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane alongside a promise to revenge the deadly 2020 drone strike he commanded. The post on @khamenei_site Twitter account late Thursday hinted there was no escape for the US from payback for the strike they commanded outside Baghdad airport which killed Iran’s storied foreign operations chief General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

“Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani’s killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance,” Revenge can take place at any moment” it said.

Trump moved out of the office on Wednesday and went straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden.

Iranian officials have promised repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged. Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi declared that not even Trump was “immune from justice” and that Soleimani’s killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world”.