West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee denies to speak at Netaji event as she was “insulted”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied speaking at an occasion arranged to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary in Kolkata. She stated that she was “insulted” at the ceremony coordinated by the central government.

Mamata Banerjee was outraged after a segment of the people began creating sound and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’ when she was invited on the staging to speak to the gathering. Mamata Banerjee started her speech by saying the dignity of government programs must be maintained because they are not events of any one political party.” I think there should be some dignity when a government program is being held. This is not the program of one political party. This is a program of all parties and the people,” she said.

Speaking at the conference at the Victoria Memorial in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee said she is gratified that the central government decided to hold the ceremony on Netaji in Kolkata.” I am thankful to the prime minister and the Union cultural ministry for holding this program on Netaji in Kolkata,” she said. Speaking in Hindi, she added, “Lekin Kisi ko aamantrit kar ke beijjat Karna aap logon ko Shobha nahi data. (It is unbecoming of you all to insult someone after inviting her to an event). In protest of this, I am not speaking anything more. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla.”