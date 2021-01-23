New Delhi: On Friday, Private airlines GoAir declared a deal for travelers preparing their domestic trip this year. The sellout is valid from 22nd Jan-29th Jan 2021 for flying between 1 April to 31 December 2021. The exclusive charges will be applicable solely on nonstop flights operated by GoAir and for one-way flights only.

“Starting at an all-inclusive lowest fare of INR 859, the eight-day freedom sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021, and will be valid on one-way fares for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021, on the airline’s domestic network,” the airline said in an announcement.

Read more; “Mumbai to Kanyakumari in cycle” ; 3 friends never missed their office hours during a month-long trip !!!

About one million seats are up for purchase on its domestic system at discounted charges beginning at Rs 859. According to the firm, the tickets reserved below the sale time will draw zero change fees within 14 days of departure, relevant only for the promo ticket seats, which are subject to availability. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GoAir said, “With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”