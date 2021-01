11 pro-government fighters were killed in an attack by Daesh group in Iraq. The soldiers belonging to Iraq’s state-sponsored Hashed Al Shaabi force were killed in attack by Daesh group in Tikrit on Saturday. The Deash group has yet not claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Earlier 32 people were killed in a twin suicide attack in Baghdad.