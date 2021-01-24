DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

4 including a woman and 3 children killed, 11 injured in tanker explosion

Jan 24, 2021, 09:34 am IST

4 people including a woman and 3  children were killed and 11 others were injured in a tanker explosion in Nigeria.  The tanker carrying gas exploded in Agbor in Delta state in Nigeria.

Nigeria which is the largest oil producer in Africa is also known for explosions and accidents involving tankers and pipelines.  In October last year , at least five people were killed and 8 others were injured after a tanker exploded and caused a fire Lagos. The fire has also damaged more than 100 homes and business in the city.

