A state in India resumes commercial flight services after 19 months

A state government in India has resumed commercial flight services. Himalayan state, Sikkim has resumed commercial flight services after 19 months. The commercial passenger flight services to Pakyong airport in Sikkim’s capital city Gangtok resumed on Saturday. Pakyong is the only airport in the sate.

SpiceJet has launched a flight service from Delhi to Pakyong. Daily flight services to Delhi are scheduled from January 28, while the airport would also connect with Kolkata in the near future.

The tabletop airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, and commercial flight operations started in October 2018. It remained non-operational since June 2019 due to technical reasons and uncertain weather conditions.

The airport, constructed by the Airport Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crore, is located at a height of 4,646 feet and is one of the five highest airports in the country.