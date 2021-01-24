Country extends ‘state of emergency’ for 3 months

Egypt has extended the ‘state of emergency’ imposed in the country for three more months. This was announced by Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President of Egypt. The decision was taken to counter terrorist activity in the country.

The lower house of Egypt’s parliament, the House of Representatives, approved the presidential decree extending a nationwide state of emergency for three more months starting January 24. As per the new order, the armed forces and police shall take the necessary measures to confront the dangers of terrorism and its financing.

Emergency was imposed in Egypt in 2017 . Emergency was imposed after two church bombings killed at least 45. It has since been constantly renewed in accordance with the constitution.