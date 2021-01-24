COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases back to 6000 range….

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 6036 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 822, Kozhikode 763, Kottayam 622, Kollam 543, Pathanamthitta 458, Thrissur 436, Malappuram 403, Thiruvananthapuram 399, Kannur 362, Idukki 320, Wayanad 292, Alappuzha 284, Palakkad 208 and Kasaragod 124.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 69 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 45 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 48,378 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 12.48%. A total of 92,58,401 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.