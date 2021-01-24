Emirates Airlines resumes services to three more cities

UAE based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has resumed flight services to three more cities. The Dubai based airline company has resumed flight services to three Australian cities — Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane —. The services will begin this week.

Flights to Sydney will resume from January 25, to Melbourne from January 26, and to Brisbane from January 28. Passenger flights to Perth, as well as cargo operations to all Australian points, continue as scheduled, Emirates Airlines said.

“The pandemic has made international flying incredibly challenging, and the dynamic restrictions and requirements implemented by the different state authorities in Australia had added complexity and burden to our operations. This led us to temporarily suspend passenger services while we engaged with various stakeholders regarding crew protocols and other operational details,” Emirates Airlines said in a statement.