Republic Day; Delhi under heavy security….

Jan 24, 2021, 11:34 pm IST

New Delhi: Police have increased security in Delhi ahead of Republic Day. The security arrangements in Delhi are aimed at dealing with any challenges in a timely manner. All roads were closed with barricades as part of security arrangements. Along with the police, paramilitary units have also been deployed in several places.

Security has been increased following reports that farmers may march in several places. However, the farmers have made it clear that it will not cause any safety issues.

