Two arrested for throwing burning tyre on elephant causing its death

Jan 24, 2021, 03:56 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu forest department has arrested two people for throwing burning tyre on elephant causing its death. The forest officials had also initiated a hunt to nab the main accused in the case. The arrested were identified  as  Prasath and Raymond Dean. The main accused who is a resort owner in Masinagudi in Nilgiris district is absconding. The police has also sealed the resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on a wild elephant.

A video of throwing a burning tyre on the wild elephant has gone viral on social media.  The elephant was seriously injured and it lead to to formation of pus and death of the animal.

The forest official tried to rescue and treat the elephant which was found groaning in pain near the Singara forest range. The officials tranquilized the elephant for treatment. But it died on the way.

