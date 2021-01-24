Two arrested for throwing burning tyre on elephant causing its death

The Tamil Nadu forest department has arrested two people for throwing burning tyre on elephant causing its death. The forest officials had also initiated a hunt to nab the main accused in the case. The arrested were identified as Prasath and Raymond Dean. The main accused who is a resort owner in Masinagudi in Nilgiris district is absconding. The police has also sealed the resort from where a burning tyre was hurled on a wild elephant.

Barbaric act in Nilgiris, Tamilnadu. An elephant was attacked with a burning tyre, in a private resort, killing the animal. Hope the guilty are punished for this inhumane act of violence. #WA #EveryLifeMatters #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/iLJn2yxgdq — Praveen Angusamy, IFS ? (@PraveenIFShere) January 22, 2021

A video of throwing a burning tyre on the wild elephant has gone viral on social media. The elephant was seriously injured and it lead to to formation of pus and death of the animal.

Two of the accused involved in killing the elephant in Nilgiris have been arrested by Tamilnadu Forest Department. The resort involved has been sealed. The elephant was fondly called ‘SI’ because it walked like a strict police officer & never harmed anyone. #Justice #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/WTiraYthG4 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS ? (@PraveenIFShere) January 23, 2021

The forest official tried to rescue and treat the elephant which was found groaning in pain near the Singara forest range. The officials tranquilized the elephant for treatment. But it died on the way.