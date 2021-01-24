Want to spend some time in prison? Government to launch ‘jail tourism’ programme,Get the details here…

Maharashtra government has determined to launch ‘jail tourism’ from January 26, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said. Comparable actions have been exerted in other parts of the country, especially in Delhi’s Tihar jail which developed up with a ‘jail tourism project’ in 2019. The program will start from Yerawada jail in Pune and it will be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Yerawada jail will be improved as a tourism place since many freedom fighters were imprisoned there, Deshmukh told the reporters.

According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the program will permit students, students of history, and yet ordinary people to feel the historic incidents that happened inside the state’s jails. The state government has kept a few prison complexes for now to start the plan. Prisons such as the Yerawada jail and others in the state are important to the history of India and of Maharashtra, Deshmukh said. He added that travels to Nasik and Nagpur jails will start in the second and third phases of this action.

Replying to questions about intoxicating materials being smuggled into the state’s prisons, Anil Deshmukh said the case is being investigated. The event from Nagpur is serious and we are reviewing it, he added. In 2019, officials at Delhi’s Tihar jail had determined to start a comparable ‘jail tourism’ program to give people a perspicacity into Asia’s biggest prison complex. The plan is yet to consider off officially pending approvals from the Union Home Ministry.