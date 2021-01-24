With the ‘Desert Knight-21’ IAF assures to be equipped.

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Rafale fighter jet pilot and Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar assured that the force is equipped to tackle any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari, with their line of Rafale jets.

Kumar, who was a member of the IAF and the French Air and Space Force’s bilateral exercise ‘Desert Knight-21’ at the Air Force Station Jodhpur being conducted from January 20 to 24, said that it was a great experience.

“IAF is ready to undertake any challenge from Leh to Kanyakumari. The Rafale fleet is ready to undertake any operation. Rafale is not only able to operate in different parts of the county but across the world. It is able to complete all the tasks that any fourth-generation or fifth-generation fighter can do,” Kumar said.

“The Rafales we (IAF) have are the fastest and most advanced as of now,” said the Rafale pilot, when asked if Indian Rafales were more advanced than their French counterparts.

Kumar further said that the ‘Desert Knight-21’ was a successful exercise and that it has been a really important exercise for the union of Rafale in the operations of the IAF. The basics of all these exercises were all about cooperation, learning from each other’s experiences while working in different terrains, spectrum, and hereafter applying it to enhance our operational capability.

Indian pilots have flown with France pilots in Rafale cockpits. IAF learned from them what they do in different situations and similarly, they have also learned from the Indian pilots. India and France have covered a number of fighter jets in the exercise which include Rafales of two sides besides Mirages and the Sukhois of the Indian Air Force.