Army helicopter crashes in Kashmir; Two pilots seriously injured

Kashmir: A military helicopter crashed at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katwa district. Two pilots were seriously injured in the crash. It is learned that there were only two pilots in the helicopter at the time of the accident. SSP Shailendra Mishra said the two injured were shifted to a nearby military hospital.

The HLL Dhruv helicopter was involved in the accident. Further details, including the cause of the accident, are not clear. The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt, Kathua SSP Shalinder Mishra said.

