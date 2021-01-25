Chief Minister announced doorstep delivery of subsidised ration from March ; Check the details here…

Very soon the people of Delhi will begin receiving subsidized ration (food grains) at their doorstep from March this year. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal administered this announcement while speaking at a meeting on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day at the Delhi Secretariat. Chief Minister unfurled the national Tricolour on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day.

Kejriwal said, “I am happy to announce that shortly people of Delhi will not have to stay in queues of the distribution centers as our dream initiative of giving doorstep delivery of ration will start from March.”The doorstep distribution of ration was passed by the Delhi cabinet in July last year and was assumed to get operational within the period of six months, nevertheless, the project had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic outburst.

The flagship project of the Kejriwal government, formally known as ‘Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar ration yojana’, was launched to give subsidized food articles at the doorstep of nearly 17 lakh ration cardholders and a total of 72 lakh beneficiaries in the capital. Delhi Government gives ration, including wheat or flour, rice, sugar, etc., at subsidized rates at fair price shops under the National Food Security Act, 2013.