Egypt extends state of emergency.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has announced a decision to prolong the state of emergency throughout the country for a period of three months, starting from Sunday morning. According to the announcement, the Armed Forces and the police shall take the necessary steps to face the dangers of terrorism and its financing, the national news agency reported.

Earlier, Egypt’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, supported a presidential decree continuing a nationwide state of emergency for three more months starting January 24. The decision has been adopted to deal with the ongoing dangerous health and security conditions in the country. According to the decree, the armed forces and the police will take the necessary measures to fight terrorism and its financing, maintain security nationwide, protect public and private properties, and protect the lives of citizens.

According to the Egyptian constitution, presidential decisions to extend the state of emergency must be approved by the parliament. Egypt inflicted a state of emergency in 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45. It has since been regularly renewed in accordance with the constitution.

Egypt has been enduring terrorist attacks, which killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers. In February 2018, Egypt began a comprehensive operation to eradicate terrorism, which has since killed at least 1,000 militants.