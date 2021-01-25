Indian, China Armies clash at eastern Ladakh: Several soldiers injured

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Eastern Ladakh. national media reported that Indian and Chinese soldiers fought each other at Nathu La in Sikkim. Several soldiers of both sides were injured in the clash. As per latest updates, 4 Indian soldiers and 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash.

The Indian Army has successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by the Peoples Liberation Army of China. The PLA tried to intrude to Indian territory and the Indian soldiers blocked it and it lead to the clash. The clash took place three days ago.

The incident came just before the ninth round of military-level talks between the neighbours over the Ladakh standoff.